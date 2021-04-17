Former football players hold wreath ceremony for late coach Al Rinaldi

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Former football players from Highland Springs High School gathered on Saturday to remember late coach Al Rinaldi.
Rinaldi died at the age of 90 on April 20, 2016, five years ago as of next week. He was involved in teaching and coaching football for more than 50 years.
Rinaldi’s obituary states he served in World War II during the Battle of the Bulge. He also graduated from the University of Richmond.
During the Saturday ceremony, players from the 1960s and ‘70s joined in remembrance of the coach at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery.
Players Greg Taylor and Bucky Wickham remember the “racial unity” Rinaldi brought to the sport.
“Coached loved and preach racial unity on the field, in the locker room and most importantly in the community where he brought Black and white parents together to provide pre game meals, purchase of new uniforms and resources for the teams by developing a booster club,” the players said in a release.
