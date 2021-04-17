Forecast: Cool morning leads to a pleasant Saturday afternoon

Temperatures trend below average for most of the next 7 days

By Sophia Armata | April 17, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 5:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly start Saturday morning with an isolated shower possible by evening.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated evening shower. Highs in the mid 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a late shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

