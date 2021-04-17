Forecast: Cool morning leads to a pleasant Saturday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly start Saturday morning with an isolated shower possible by evening.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated evening shower. Highs in the mid 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a late shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
