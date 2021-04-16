What to expect at Richmond Raceway this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With NASCAR in town, there are some things you can expect when you go out to Richmond Raceway this weekend.
Masks, temperature checks and social distancing will all be required.
There will also be staggered entry times, so guests will need to check their tickets for when they are allowed into the facility.
“You’re already seeing a physical change here to how we set up our gate entry. Typically we wouldn’t have these types of barriers out here, but this is set up to get people to start physical distancing as they come on to approach the gate entry, where their bags will be screened, where they’ll have their temperature checked,” Dennis Bickmeier, Richmond Raceway president said.
There will also be arrows to help with directions, along with entering and exit signs to help eliminate as much cross-traffic as possible.
“So, I’ve never used the word ‘pod’s so much as I have here in the last couple of weeks, but we are seating people in pods of four and two. So if a pod of four is here, further down there would be a pod of two, and then another pod of two, and none of those pods are within six feet of each other,” Bickmeier said.
Concessions are also going cash and spacing in the lines will be enforced.
“There will be numerous hand washing stations and hand sanitizing stations throughout the entire facility, as well as all of the water fountains have been disabled for this weekend,” Bickmeier said.
Social distancing will also be enforced upon exit.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.