VDH confirms over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases | 15 deaths reported in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 644,828 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,608 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,564 deaths and 27,625 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,812,103 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased to 6.0%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were ten new outbreaks were reported Saturday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 3,008.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 70,824 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,520 cases, 907 hospitalizations, 411 deaths
- Henrico: 24,312 cases, 1,007 hospitalizations, 590 deaths
- Richmond: 16,437 cases, 772 hospitalizations, 255 deaths
- Hanover: 7,788 cases, 273 hospitalizations, 150 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,689 cases, 156 hospitalizations, 81 deaths
- Goochland: 1,388 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
