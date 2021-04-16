Suspect sought in armed robbery at Hopewell convenience store

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought after an armed robbery in a convenience store in Hopewell.
On April 16 around 7:01 a.m., police responded to the Corner Store Mart 2 located at 2311 Oaklawn Boulevard for an armed robbery.
According to the investigation, the suspect entered the business, produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
After receiving an unknown amount of money, the offender fled on foot.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Police say the offender is described as a black male, 5′08 to 6′00″ tall and weighing approximately 200 lbs. with a heavy build.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with embroidery-style tigers on the front, a mask to cover his face, dark-colored pants, and black boots and in possession of a dark-colored handgun.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.
