RPD continues to investigate 1990 disappearance of Jamal Abdul-Faruq

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police continue to search for answers in the 1990 disappearance of Jamal Abdul-Faruq.
Jamal was 9 years old when he went missing from near his home in the McGuire Manor neighborhood on April 16, 1990.
RPD said Jamal and his brother both went missing at the time, but his brother was found dead a short time later.
Jamal would be 40 years old now, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has age-progressed his photo above.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Cartagena at (804) 646-3867 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
