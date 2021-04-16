Police: Man arrested after pointing gun at vehicle during road rage incident on I-95

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested after pointing his gun at a vehicle during a road rage incident in Stafford County on I-95.
On April 15, at 3:36 p.m., deputies responded to I-95 south for a report of a brandishing of a firearm.
According to the victim, a man pointed a firearm at her vehicle after she drifted into his lane.
Passengers inside the vehicle reported the suspect reached into a tan bag on the passenger seat and took out a handgun.
He then rolled down the window and pointed it at the victim’s vehicle.
The suspect later pulled in front of the victim and began slamming on his brakes forcing the victim to swerve to avoid a collision.
Sergeant J.A. Mangan and Deputy S.C. Jett found the suspect vehicle driving on I-95. They conducted a high-risk traffic stop near mile marker 135.
The suspect, Timothy Greenage, 32, of Fredericksburg, was detained without incident but denied having any knowledge of the brandishing.
After searching his vehicle, the firearm and tan bag were located.
Police say Greenage was charged with three counts of brandishing and reckless driving.
Greenage was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
