Police make 9 arrests in 8 Richmond shootings

Police make 9 arrests in 8 Richmond shootings
Chief Smith made the announcement Friday. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 16, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 4:37 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have made multiple arrests in connection to a recent string of violence in the city.

RPD announced on Friday that nine people have been arrested in connection to eight shootings that happened over the past few weeks.

Officers arrested and charged Laquisha Graves, 21, of Richmond, with shooting into an occupied vehicle for an incident that happened on March 31 in the 700 block of Hull Street.

Laquisha Graves
Laquisha Graves (Source: Richmond Police)

In connection to a shooting that happened on Jan. 29, police arrested and charged Harvey Williams, 22, of Richmond, with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. RPD said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Hull Street.

Harvey Williams
Harvey Williams (Source: Richmond Police)

RPD made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened in the 2000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on March 14. Curtis Brockington, 41, of Richmond, is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Curtis Brockington
Curtis Brockington (Source: Richmond Police)

Joseph Hunt, 41, of Henrico, was arrested in connection to a shooting in the 1100 block of North 25th Street on March 24. Hunt is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said additional charges are pending.

Joseph Hunt
Joseph Hunt (Source: Richmond Police)

RPD arrested and charged Malik Nelson, 22, of Richmond, with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to a shooting that happened on March 26. Police said a woman was seriously injured in the early morning hours in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue.

Malik Nelson
Malik Nelson (Source: Richmond Police)

Virginia State Police arrested James Austin, Jr., 22, of Richmond and Jamara Claiborne, 23, of Henrico, during a traffic stop in connection to a double shooting that injured a man and girl on April 8 on Pollock Street.

Clairborne and Austin were charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. (Source: NBC12)

Police arrested and charged Jose Pacheco, 31, of Richmond, with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to a shooting that happened in the 2800 block of Hathaway Road on April 11.

Jose Pacheco
Jose Pacheco (Source: Richmond Police)

Sixty-eight-year-old James Wright, of Richmond, is charged in connection to a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive on April 12. He is charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

James Wright
James Wright (Source: Richmond Police)

“These arrests and charges are excellent examples of the dedication of our Major Crimes detectives,” said RPD Chief Gerald M. Smith. “These cases resulted in these charges thanks to information from the community and the focused commitment from the detective team.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.