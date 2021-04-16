News to Know for April 16: Chesterfield fire; VEC reopens online filing; Mostly sunny, breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top stories before you start your day!
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
A man is dead and seven others, including children, were taken to the hospital after an overnight house fire in Chesterfield. Crews were called to the home in the 9900 block of Glass Road around 12:18 a.m. for the report of a fire.
Multiple people were trapped inside and were immediately rescued. NBC12 crews witnessed CPR being performed on a child on the front lawn.
No firefighters were injured battling the fire.
A press conference is set for 9 a.m. Friday morning at the Public Safety Training Center for an update on the investigation.
Eight people were shot and killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter killed himself, police said. Several other people were injured Thursday night when gunfire erupted at the facility near the Indianapolis International Airport, police spokesperson Genae Cook said.
The shooter wasn’t immediately identified, and investigators were in the process of conducting interviews and gathering information.
Cook said it was too early to tell whether the shooter was an employee at the facility.
It was the latest in a recent string of mass shootings across the U.S. Last month, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses across the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.
Meleana Klenota,19, of Henrico, is expected to be arraigned in court today.
Klenota was arrested and charged with a felony hit-and-run after police say 43-year-old Shannon O’Leary was hit and killed on Meadowgreen Road on April 11.
O’Leary’s husband says she was hit while walking their dog near their home.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Following the backlash from the traffic stop that landed the Windsor Police Department in hot water, the chief has promised to work with state agencies to right the ship following the backlash from the now controversial December traffic stop of 2nd Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario.
The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director, Dana Schrad, says there are three types of training the department could elect to receive. A free module on implicit bias cultural diversity training, an in-person course on de-escalation and communication techniques, and an additional course on citizen police encounters.
Schrad says at this time the Windsor Police Department hasn’t completed any additional training including the free module.
Schrad says it’s up to the department to decide when it will take those measures, adding that there is also no statewide requirement that any police agency completes the free implicit bias module.
A 21-year-old Hanover County man is facing multiple charges, including rape and sodomy, the sheriff’s office said.
Frank Michael Uvanni was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 16 for several charges including aggravated sexual battery, rape, sodomy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Hanover County Commonwealth’s Attorney Trip Chalkley said Uvanni’s father is a sitting judge in the county.
Uvanni is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.
Virginians can once again file new unemployment claims online after a two-week shutdown. Previously, the Virginia Employment Commission disabled its online filing system to investigate reports of fraud.
According to reports from WVEC, while the online system was closed, new unemployment claims dropped significantly by 80% last week because in order to file a new unemployment claim you had to call VEC, and some say they are having a hard time reaching VEC agents over the phone.
A VEC spokesperson says they do not feel the drop in initial claims was the result of the online system being down.
Thursday, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) stopped short of saying, don’t use us, but there is a push to get people who aren’t vaccinated to find one through their neighborhood pharmacy.
Currently, about one-third of the state’s vaccine allocation goes to pharmacies through a federal partnership. Popovich says using the website www.vaccinefinder.org will help phase two folks find a shot at a number of pharmacies in the area, both chain and mom and pop.
RHHD is also hiring 18 workers, some full-time, others part-time, to ramp up outreach efforts on the vaccine.
Major General Cedric Wins will lead the Virginia Military Institute into its next chapter.
The 1985 VMI grad is the school’s 15th superintendent in its 181-year history and its first Black leader.
Wins was first selected to lead the institute on an interim basis back in November after the previous superintendent, General J.H. Binford Peay III, resigned following pressure from state leaders in the wake of a Washington Post article that detailed charges of systemic racism at the school from Black cadets.
VMI cadets, parents, alumni, and members of the Board of Visitors are now putting their trust in Wins to lead the institute in a new direction.
