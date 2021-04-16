Man dead, 7 taken to hospital after 3-alarm house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead and seven others, including children, were taken to the hospital after an overnight house fire in Chesterfield.
Crews were called to the home in the 9900 block of Glass Road around 12:18 a.m. for the report of a fire.
Firefighters could see heavy flames coming out of the two-story home when they arrived on the scene.
A second and third alarm was declared.
Multiple people were trapped inside and were immediately rescued. NBC12 crews witnessed CPR being performed on some of the victims.
One man was dead on arrival.
No firefighters were injured battling the fire. No other homes were impacted.
A press conference is set for 9 a.m. Friday morning for an update on the investigation.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.