Forecast: Cool, breezy and sunny Today, weekend looking good

Next good rain chance comes on Monday

By Andrew Freiden | April 16, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 3:59 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny, breezy and cool on Friday with a dry and cool weekend ahead.,

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated evening or overnight shower possible. Low in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Night Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers likely Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

