Forecast: Cool & breezy Friday evening with a mild weekend

Temperatures trend below average with plenty of sunshine

By Sophia Armata | April 16, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 2:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breezy and cool on Friday evening with a dry and cool weekend ahead.,

FRIDAY EVENING: Party sunny and breezy at times. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated evening or overnight shower possible. Low in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Night Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Night Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers likely Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.