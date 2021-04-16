Forecast: Cool & breezy Friday evening with a mild weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breezy and cool on Friday evening with a dry and cool weekend ahead.,
FRIDAY EVENING: Party sunny and breezy at times. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated evening or overnight shower possible. Low in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Night Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Night Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Cloudy with showers likely Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
