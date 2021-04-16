Chickahominy Health District announces vaccine clinic walk-in hours for eligible residents

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Walk-in hours for eligible residents in the Chickahominy Health District vaccine clinic are now available.
The following hours for Hanover’s vaccine clinic include:
- Walk-ins are available Monday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. (limited to 200 walk-ins per day)
- April 21 the hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be for those who need their first dose. Walk-ins will be offered from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on that day.
Everyone 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, although the Moderna vaccine is only approved for those 18 and older.
Community members can contact the district’s call center at 365-3240, to get assistance with finding a provider who can vaccinate those ages 16 and 17.
The Hanover Vaccination Center is located at 135 Junction Drive in Ashland and the vaccine is Moderna.
Those who live in Hanover, Goochland, New Kent or Charles City can also fill out the Chickahominy Vaccine Clinic Availability Survey here.
