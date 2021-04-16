Here’s a look at some of the best buys in April

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - April is the best time to buy lots of things on your list.
Spring cleaning is on a lot of our minds this month. One item that goes for cheap in April? Vacuums. That’s according to our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet.
In the past, Dyson has offered clearance discounts of up to $150. Be on the lookout for other home cleaning deals as well.
There will also be markdowns on makeup. Sephora usually has a big sale toward the end of April.
Gardening items usually go on sale this month too.
Check and see if any Easter clearance stuff is still left. Those items should be heavily marked down.
Hold off on buying those summer essentials if you can.
Seasonal items are at their highest price at the beginning of a season.
Also, avoid buying kitchen gadgets. Those will go on sale around Memorial Day.
