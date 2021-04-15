Virginia hospitals saw fewer births and more substance abuse-related stays in 2020

From 2019 to 2020, visits related to alcohol and drug use — and mental health crises connected to alcohol and drug use — increased by roughly 3.5 percent. But the decline in discharges related to pregnancy and childbirth wasn’t as predictable. VHHA pulled data from its inpatient database, which covers 91 hospitals across the state. Over the last year, discharges related to childbirth, pregnancy and the six-week period after delivery decreased by about 3.3 percent. Discharges related to newborn visits declined by nearly four percent.