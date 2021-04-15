VDH confirms over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases | 20 deaths reported in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 643,220 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,594 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,549 deaths and 27,571 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,788,514 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 6.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were sixteen new outbreaks were reported Friday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,998.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 70,727 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,458 cases, 906 hospitalizations, 410 deaths
- Henrico: 24,253 cases, 1,003 hospitalizations, 590 deaths
- Richmond: 16,394 cases, 772 hospitalizations, 255 deaths
- Hanover: 7,759 cases, 273 hospitalizations, 150 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,665 cases, 156 hospitalizations, 81 deaths
- Goochland: 1,382 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
