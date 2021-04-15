Thursday Forecast: A few morning showers, then partly sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll get just a few morning showers, then a dry and partly sunny afternoon.
THURSDAY: Few scattered morning showers likely with slow clearing to partly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s (upper 30s in rural spots), highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low in the low 40s or upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance of a shower. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
