Son of Hanover County judge charged with rape, sodomy

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A 21-year-old Hanover County man is facing multiple charges, including rape and sodomy, the sheriff’s office said.
Frank Michael Uvanni was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 16 for the following charges:
- Aggravated Sexual Battery
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Rape
- Conspiracy to Rape
- Sodomy
The victim was an adult woman, the sheriff’s office said.
Hanover County Commonwealth’s Attorney Trip Chalkley said Uvanni’s father used to work in the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office and is a sitting judge in the county.
A special prosecutor, Erin Barr, from the Colonial Heights Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is handling the case due to the conflict of interest.
Uvanni is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.
