Senator Kaine to introduce new bills on gun measures, workforce training

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) has announced bills that will be introduced to Congress this week. One would help prepare workers with skills needed for in-demand infrastructure jobs.
Kaine said he learned what improvements needed to be made in Virginia through his travels the past two weeks. He says significant work needs to be done, including work on roads, public transit, and broadband connectivity.
Kaine says he wants to make an investment in infrastructure, which means creating an act that will award grants to community colleges to train the workforce.
“If we make this infrastructure investment, we need a workforce to get the jobs done, and right now our infrastructure workforce isn’t sufficient, and it won’t be sufficient to make the kind of transformative investment that we hope to,” said Kaine.
Kaine says he expects bipartisan agreement on this bill.
The second bill he introduced is to make a gun violence prevention measure that was passed in the Virginia General Assembly into federal law.
Senator Kaine and Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) want to pass regulations like “one handgun a month” and comprehensive background checks.
“Mark and I have the feeling that if we can do it in Virginia, we can do it in Congress. Because for a long time, Virginia was a bystander too, and these tragedies would happen, we wouldn’t do anything about it,” he said. “But finally, the Virginia General Assembly, Governor Northam, and others decided the time for bystanderism is over.”
Kaine says he hopes to focus on one gun control bill that might have the most chance of success in Congress.
He also spoke about Biden’s decision to pull troops from Afghanistan and the need to pass police reform legislation.
