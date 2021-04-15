Robinson gears up for one final VCU run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU has always been Taya Robinson’s home-town team.
“Right down the street, home town, you get to stay with your family and your friends,” Robinson said. “I’m a big family person, so that’s always been a big thing for me.”
So when it came time for her to choose a college basketball program during her senior year of high school in the fall of 2016, the choice was simple. Robinson, a Huguenot High School graduate, signed on to be a part of the Rams.
“I have my cousins, I have my parents, my brother, my aunts, my uncles... so it’s fun having them come out to every home game and being there with me, supporting me, and then being able to see them in the stands,” said the senior guard.
Robinson’s career with the Rams has had plenty of successes, but also some trials and adversity. Injuries and surgeries, particularly to her left knee, caused her to miss the first half of her freshman season and a portion of her junior year. Learning how to deal with the mental side of being injured was a big part of her growing process.
“Mentally, I think that’s what it is a lot,” the former Falcon noted. “You have to stay strong when you can’t be out there on the court. You have to find other ways to lead, other ways to still be out there, even though you can’t be out there on the court.”
This past season, it all came together. After a slow start, VCU caught fire, winning four games in four days to claim its first ever Atlantic 10 championship and advancing to its first NCAA Tournament since 2009. Robinson led the Rams in scoring for the campaign with 14.3 points per game, earned First Team All-Atlantic 10 honors and was the league tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.”
“That’s what we wanted since our first day here,” Robinson said of the A-10 title. “To accomplish that, it’s just been great.”
Her time in the black and gold is not done. On April 5, Robinson announced that she would return to VCU for one more season, taking advantage of the NCAA’s option for an additional year of eligibility because of the hardships caused by the pandemic.
“I did miss a lot of time my freshman year, I missed some time my junior year, I missed a game this season,” Robinson recalled. “I talked to my brother and he said it might be best to stay another year. You can get that time back.”
The Huguenot product will be looked upon to carry a lot of the workload. VCU will lose four seniors from this past season, including two of its top four scorers.
