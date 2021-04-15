Riverfront property in Richmond to be preserved for public use

“The life of our great city, and the health and welfare of our residents, has always been tied to access to our river and riverfront,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “After the year we’ve been through, that is as important today as it’s ever been. I’d like to thank our partners at the Capital Region Land Conservancy, The Conservation Fund, the James River Association, and all the organizations and individuals who worked so hard to preserve our city’s iconic views and natural beauty for refuge and recreation by our residents for generations to come.”