Riverfront property in Richmond to be preserved for public use

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront property in the City of Richmond is going to be preserved for public use.
Capital Region Land Conservancy (CRLC), in partnership with The Conservation Fund, James River Association and City of Richmond, entered a contract to buy 5.207 acres of property along Dock Street.
“This exciting land acquisition will create one contiguous publicly accessible riverfront space and allow for the completion of the Virginia Capital Trail. It will also expand city-owned parkland in Richmond’s East End and enable the establishment of new river access and environmental education programs,” a release said.
The site CRLC has under contract is the only remaining privately owned parcel along the north bank of the tidal James River in the city.
Once funding is secured to protect the property from being developed, most of it will be transferred to the city - helping to create a riverfront park with access to the James River.
“The life of our great city, and the health and welfare of our residents, has always been tied to access to our river and riverfront,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “After the year we’ve been through, that is as important today as it’s ever been. I’d like to thank our partners at the Capital Region Land Conservancy, The Conservation Fund, the James River Association, and all the organizations and individuals who worked so hard to preserve our city’s iconic views and natural beauty for refuge and recreation by our residents for generations to come.”
The closing date for the purchase of the property is scheduled for late this summer.
