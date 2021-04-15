Richmond says it will not consider alternative casino resort sites

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Stoney Administration says it will not consider any alternative casino resort sites in Richmond other than the ones identified in the three remaining proposals.
There are three casino proposals still in the running - Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort, Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond and One Casino + Resort.
“The city has been consistent throughout the Resort Casino RFQ/P process in its evaluation of a single site submitted by each respondent to the RFQ/P. The operator and site go hand in hand,” said Leonard Sledge, director of the Department of Economic Development.
Residents have protested along Forest Hill Avenue to voice concerns about Bally’s proposed 61-acre casino resort near Powhite Parkway and Chippenham Parkway. Protesters say they are concerned about potential impacts to wildlife, traffic and a potential gravesite in the area.
Citizens are still encouraged to give feedback on the proposed sites. Those comments can be emailed to econdev@richmondgov.com.
“The next phase of the city-led community engagement will start in May when the Evaluation Panel shares its recommended operator, location, and terms of the deal. The city has not promoted and is not participating in meetings convened by the three remaining respondents,” a release said.
