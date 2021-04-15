Police shut down Summit neighborhood, remove Pentland family amidst protests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department shut down access to a northeast neighborhood after peaceful protests turned “disruptive.”
Around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the home of Jonathan Pentland after receiving reports that it had been vandalized.
Officials found objects had been thrown at the home and through an upstairs window. A light fixture attached to the home was also broken.
The family was temporarily removed from the home by law enforcement and taken to another location.
Due to the criminal activity, RCSD closed access to the street and neighborhood Wednesday night except to residents.
Pentland is accused of confronting a Black man who was walking on the sidewalk outside of his home. He has been arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Court records show Pentland has since been released from jail on a $2,125 personal recognizance bond. A judge also ordered him to not contact the victim and to stay 1,000 yards away from the victim’s home and place of work or worship.
