Police investigate ‘threatening statements’ made to Salem Church Middle School

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after ‘threatening statements’ have been made in regards to Salem Church Middle School in Chesterfield from April 13 to April 15, according to police.
Each of the three days, the school has been checked thoroughly, with nothing suspicious being found.
Police say the threats are not credible.
The school’s principal has been in direct contact with families to provide updates.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 780-0660.
