Police identify man found shot, killed in Richmond Sunday

Officers responded to E. WT Harris Boulevard near Independence Boulevard at 5:35 p.m. (Source: Generic CMPD Photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 12, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 2:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the man who was found shot and killed in Richmond Sunday afternoon was in his 30′s.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of North 30th Street for the report of a person down.

After arriving on the scene, police located Albert Harvey, Jr. unresponsive with “an apparent gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

