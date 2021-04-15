Police identify man found shot, killed in Richmond Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the man who was found shot and killed in Richmond Sunday afternoon was in his 30′s.
At approximately 1:10 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of North 30th Street for the report of a person down.
After arriving on the scene, police located Albert Harvey, Jr. unresponsive with “an apparent gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
