News to Know for April 15: Police Chief on traffic stop; Va. receiving more vaccines; Scattered morning showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top stories before you start your day!
We’ll get a few scattered morning showers likely with slow clearing to partly sunny skies this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Windsor Police Chief Rodney Riddle says former Officer Joe Gutierrez was disciplined in January after an investigation into the traffic stop but says once the infamous video became public, he lost faith that Gutierrez could continue on the seven-person force.
Gutierrez is the officer seen in the body cam video, pepper-spraying and pointing his gun at Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario.
The chief says now that it’s obvious from the video that there were more than enough opportunities for the now-fired officer to de-escalate the situation before things turned ugly.
Following the news conference, the Isle of Wight Branch of the NAACP called for the resignation of Riddle.
The Virginia ACLU is using the Windsor incident as a teachable moment. The group says now is a good time for all drivers to know their rights.
Obstruction of justice and resisting arrest are charges many have faced after a traffic stop goes wrong.
Some are asking, should that be the case when a driver doesn’t comply with police?
A police association says when officers make a traffic stop, they never know what is about to happen. They summed up their advice to say, comply now - complain later.
As the pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines continues around the CDC’s investigation into six cases of extremely rare blood clots, Virginia will be receiving more doses of Pfizer and Moderna next week.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state vaccine coordinator, says Virginia will receive 15,000 extra first doses of the two vaccines to make up for the 14,800 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Virginia was supposed to receive this week.
Dr. Avula believes it could take a few days for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to go back into arms but says this could change if the CDC’s investigation comes up with more reported cases related to these rare blood clots.
Goochland County’s Vaccine Clinic will accept up to 100 walk-ins during a vaccine event. Walk-ins are only for people receiving their first dose of the vaccine.
They will also accept up to 100 walk-ins who are over the age of 18 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Goochland County Vaccination Clinic will be located at the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex at 2748 Dogtown Road on April 15.
The Crater Health District vaccine clinics will continue as scheduled with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, however, mobile unit clinics are postponed until further notice as health officials planned to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for this.
CHD was scheduled to administer about 3,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week before the pause in usage.
Plans and schedules for those clinics are under review.
Prosecutors say a Virginia man has been arrested for knocking a police officer unconscious during the United States Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Paul Russell Johnson, 35, of Lanexa, was arrested and charged with inflicting bodily injury on certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; obstruction of justice and Congress; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
According to court documents, Johnson was captured on video assaulting a U.S. Capitol Police officer.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.
The Stoney Administration says it will not consider any alternative casino resort sites in Richmond other than the ones identified in the three remaining proposals.
There are three casino proposals still in the running - Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort, Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond and One Casino + Resort.
Citizens are still encouraged to give feedback on the proposed sites. Those comments can be emailed to econdev@richmondgov.com.
A House panel advanced a decades-long effort to pay reparations to the descendants of slaves by approving legislation Wednesday that would create a commission to study the issue.
It’s the first time the House Judiciary Committee has acted on the legislation.
The legislation would establish a commission to examine slavery and discrimination in the United States from 1619 to the present.
The commission would then recommend ways to educate Americans about its findings and appropriate remedies, including how the government would offer a formal apology and what form of compensation should be awarded.
Virginia’s individual income tax filing and payment deadline will now be May 17 after Gov. Ralph Northam directed the Department of Taxation to extend it from May 1.
The extension aligns with the United States Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announcing that federal income tax filings and payments would be extended to May 17.
Louisa County Public Schools announced a groundbreaking ceremony will take place for a new building.
The new addition will be a building with 13 classrooms, two resource rooms and an activity area at Jouett Elementary School.
The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on April 15.
