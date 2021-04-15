NC man pleads guilty to soliciting minors in Va. using Snapchat

“Sending just one sexually explicit image could be the catalyst for possible child sexual exploitation. That’s why it’s imperative that we educate our communities about these threats to our youth, investigate and prosecute those that prey on our children, and mitigate the effects of these crimes. Reporting these crimes in a timely manner enables trained law enforcement personnel to initiate investigations and arrange for appropriate victim services,” Special Agent in Charge Stanley Meador said Wednesday. “FBI Richmond is grateful for the partnership of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the United States Attorney’s Office during this investigation.”