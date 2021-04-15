Man arrested in connection to Walgreens Pharmacy robbery

Man arrested in connection to Walgreens Pharmacy robbery
James George Grimes (Source: Colonial Heights Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 15, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 7:52 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a Walgreens Pharmacy.

Colonial Heights Police officers were called to the pharmacy at Ellerslie Avenue and Boulevard on April 14 just after 10:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect showed a note indicating he had a weapon and demanded prescription medication.

The suspect got away with a large number of pills before leaving in a vehicle parked nearby.

The suspect, James G. Grimes, of Chesterfield, was arrested on April 15 and charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail pending a court appearance.

Chesterfield police also obtained warrants for Grimes in connection to similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Darrell Aleshire at (804)520-9326 or s Crime Solvers at (804)748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.