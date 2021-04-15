Local health districts push those not vaccinated to seek pharmacy doses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The state-wide deadline to enter phase two of COVID-19 vaccinations starts Sunday. Thursday, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) stopped short of saying, don’t use us, but there is a push to get people who aren’t vaccinated to find one through their neighborhood pharmacy.
“Where previously most of the doses coming to Virginia were going to local health districts, the good news is there are a couple of different channels now to get vaccines,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.
Currently, about one third of the state’s vaccine allocation goes to pharmacies through a federal partnership. Popovich says using the website www.vaccinefinder.org will help phase two folks find a shot at a number of pharmacies in the area, both chain and mom and pop.
“It operates a bit like a Kayak or an Expedia in that it doesn’t, you can’t directly register for vaccines there but it links you to the providers website to see if they have any vaccine in stock,” said Popovich.
The districts also detailed how phase one individuals no longer need to pre-register for a vaccine and can just call to schedule an appointment. But, phase two individuals still need to go through the state’s vaccine website.
“We think it’s important to have multiple sites in communities to create more points of access and reduce the amount of time folks have to travel,” said Popovich.
The health districts announced the Islamic Center in the Lakeside area of Henrico County will serve as a one-day a week community vaccine hub next month.
Arthur Ashe Center is being phased out as a vaccine clinic by the end of this month. Additional site have not been named yet. The end goal is to have four rotating sites around the area, operating one day a week along with the clinic at Richmond Raceway.
RHHD is also hiring 18 workers, some full-time, others part-time, to ramp up outreach efforts on the vaccine.
