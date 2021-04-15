Lexington man sets new state record for fallfish

LEXINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - A Lexington man has set a new state record for fallfish.
Jerry R. Hall caught the 3 pound, 5-ounce fallfish from the Cowpasture River in Lexington with spinning tackle using a Joe’s Fly.
Hall’s fish now holds the Virginia State Record Fallfish after receiving biologist verification and a review by the State Record Committee.
The new recording holding fish surpassed the previous record of 2 pounds, 8-ounces, which was caught by David Legg in 2020 from the Jackson River.
“I’m pro staff on the Limit Six Trout Team so I put a lot of time in on the water. For me, all the fishermen are a big family. That’s what Limit Six prides itself on; we’re a family. I love getting outdoors with my daughter and she loves to fish; it’s father-daughter bonding time. It’s not having to think about work or anything else that’s going on in the world. I am definitely going to get this record fish mounted,” said Hall.
