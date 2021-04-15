Forecast: Clouds clearing out for sunshine on Friday

After starting the day with rain, we are dry into the evening.

By Sophia Armata | April 15, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 2:24 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Partly cloudy skies turn clear overnight leaving way for sunshine tomorrow!

THURSDAY EVENING: Partly cloudy turning clear and breezy. Lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low in the low 40s or upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance of a shower in the morning and afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

