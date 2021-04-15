Forecast: Clouds clearing out for sunshine on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Partly cloudy skies turn clear overnight leaving way for sunshine tomorrow!
THURSDAY EVENING: Partly cloudy turning clear and breezy. Lows in the low 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low in the low 40s or upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance of a shower in the morning and afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
