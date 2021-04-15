Comply or don’t comply? ACLU says know your rights during a traffic stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia ACLU is using the Windsor incident as a teachable moment. The group says now is a good time for all drivers to know their rights.
Obstruction of justice and resisting arrest are charges many have faced after a traffic stop goes wrong. Some are asking, should that be the case when a driver doesn’t comply with police?
Following the firing of a Windsor police officer’s handling of a traffic stop involving military 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, the Virginia ACLU is sounding off.
“Black and brown people in Virginia experience that every day. They just don’t have a uniform on, and it doesn’t create the same level of outrage,” said Claire Gastañag.
Gastañaga says drivers should be reminded of what they do and don’t have to do when police pull them over.
“When the police ask you ‘May I look inside your vehicle? May I look inside your trunk’?’ You should say ‘No’. Unless they have a warrant, they’re not entitled to do so…Too many people consent their way into prison…You don’t have to answer any questions…Turn on the internal light, open the window at least partway, put your hand on the wheel,” she continued.
But can police demand you get out of your car - as they did in Nazario’s case?
“I’m honestly afraid to get out?” Nazario could be heard saying.
“Yeah, you should be. Get out,” the officer replied.
“The Supreme Court has held since 1977 that even for a routine traffic stop, officers have the power and the discretion to order a driver out of the car,” said NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos.
Community organizers are pleading with police to make that interaction respectable.
“When they stop somebody, they’re supposed to be respectful to that person as well. Respect means ‘Good afternoon. My name is Officer Smith. I pulled you over because. May I see your license and registration’…We have to spend more time teaching the police how we want to be policed,” Gastañaga added.
She says she’s had some frank conversation with Black mothers who say, even though they know their rights, they’re concerned for their sons - afraid that if they don’t comply with everything an officer says, they don’t know what might happen.
“I get that if you have a choice between prison - because you’ve consented to a search that reveals something that gets you prosecuted for some violation - and a casket, I’m pretty confident I won’t be choosing the casket.”
A police association says when officers make a traffic stop, they never know what is about to happen. They summed up their advice to say, comply now - complain later.
