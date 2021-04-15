Class-action lawsuit filed against VEC due to ‘failures in unemployment insurance system’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Virginia Employment Commission for “common failures” regarding its unemployment insurance system.
This comes more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic which left hundreds of thousands of Virginians unemployed.
Several legal groups including the Legal Aid Justice Center, Legal Aid Works and the Virginia Poverty Law Center are working on behalf of five plaintiffs seeking relief for them and others similarly impacted who have waited months for the VEC to approve their claims.
According to a news release by the Legal Aid Justice Center, the civil lawsuit filed in federal court on Thursday challenges ‘two common VEC failures’:
- Process and adjudication of applications (Initial claims)
- Abruptly cut off benefits that the VEC initially approved (Continued Claims)
The group believes these measures violate federal and state unemployment laws, as well as the “due process guarantees of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”
“When you lose your income, it’s the scariest thing on the planet,” said Ashley Cox, a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “I’ve filed my unemployment claims every week for over five months now and have gotten nothing. I’ve emailed and called the VEC repeatedly and - when I could finally get a hold of a person - I just get told to wait. My family has had to go on public assistance to survive. It has been so stressful.”
Meanwhile, the lawsuit does not claim that everyone who files a claim for unemployment benefits with the VEC is entitled to that money.
“But every Virginian who files a claim for benefits is entitled - by law - to a prompt response from the VEC,” a press release stated. “And everyone who has begun to receive benefits is entitled - by law - to continue receiving benefits until a VEC deputy decides otherwise.”
“Litigation was not our first choice,” said Pat Levy-Lavelle, Attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center. “We have been trying to work with the VEC for months, and we would greatly prefer to work with them rather than to sue. But our suggestions have been rebuffed. And even when the VEC conceded that we were correct – as it did with the treatment of the continued claims group – it failed to implement the changes that it conceded were required. Virginians deserve better than being absolutely last in the country.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
