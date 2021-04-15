Chesterfield florist makes ‘Peace Wreaths’ for grieving families of homicide

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - In the past few weeks, Richmond has seen an uptick in gun violence. In the wake of all of this, florist Andrea Chiles, from Chesterfield, is doing what she can to bring peace by leaving “wreaths” for those who are mourning.
“I’m doing what I feel brings light and goodness,” said the owner of Luv Blooms LLC, Andrea Chiles.
She’s been making flower baskets for over three years, but recently she decided to do something different.
“Once the pandemic and heaviness started, I knew these flowers had a bigger purpose other than someone’s birthday or Easter,” said Chiles.
She found that purpose was in the form of peace wreaths.
“I pass these out to families of the next of kin to someone that may have died due to homicide,” Chiles.
In the wake of all the recent gun violence, Chiles says this pushed her to make these wreaths, pray over them, and place them at the memorial site where a person was the victim of homicide.
“I just want them to know that God is near,” said Chiles.
Chiles said by placing these wreaths at scenes of tragedy, it’s exchanging darkness for lightness, and asking God for forgiveness.
“What the devil turns to bad, God will make it good,” said Chiles.
Chiles hopes that when people drive past these areas and see these wreaths, that it’ll bring a sense of peace and strength to the families, as well as the surrounding community.
“I can’t bring any miracle but I can believe in my God,” said Chiles. “He does hear prayers and he does bring comfort.”
In the future, Chiles said she hopes to connect with other community activists so they can work together to bring change throughout the communities.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.