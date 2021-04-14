Windsor residents voice outrage over controversial traffic stop

WINDSOR, Va. (WWBT) - Citizens of the town of Windsor voiced their concerns in the first town council meeting since a video of a controversial traffic stop was released.
The traffic stop involving Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario happened back in December 2020, however, the Windsor Police Department has recently made changes in response.
WVEC reports that as of Tuesday, the town manager said Officer Joe Gutierrez, one of the police officers involved, was fired on Sunday - which was months after the incident and days after the viral video of the incident sparked outrage.
In the council meeting, Windsor residents were outraged, questioning why it took so long to take disciplinary action, with some questioning if they only took action because of the national attention they are now receiving.
“If this did not come out, would the town of Windsor say anything to the community? No!” Valerie Butler, Isle of Wight NAACP President, said during the council meeting, WVEC reports.
A spokesperson said the officer’s actions were investigated after the incident.
After the town council went into a closed session following the meeting, the mayor did not take questions but said council plans to hold weekly sessions for the community to engage with them.
