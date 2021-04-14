VDH confirms over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases | 19 deaths reported in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 641,626 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,415 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,529 deaths and 27,493 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,765,207 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 6.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were eight new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,982.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 70,603 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,390 cases, 903 hospitalizations, 407 deaths
- Henrico: 24,199 cases, 1,002 hospitalizations, 590 deaths
- Richmond: 16,354 cases, 768 hospitalizations, 254 deaths
- Hanover: 7,732 cases, 273 hospitalizations, 149 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,657 cases, 156 hospitalizations, 81 deaths
- Goochland: 1,377 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
