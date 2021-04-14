Vaccine clinic at Arthur Ashe Center to close by end of April

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The vaccine clinic located at the Arthur Ashe Center is set to close after April 30.
The county is continuing to see a decline in available doses arriving at the local health district as more vaccines are going to retail pharmacies.
Nearly 200,000 doses have been administered to Henrico residents.
The county aims to administer more than 13,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at three upcoming events at the Richmond Raceway.
No clinic will be held this weekend due to the NASCAR races.
