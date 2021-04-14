‘Slow the spread’ has been a COVID rallying cry. Va. officials have done it for a deadly deer disease for years.

The descriptions sound like a scene from a hunter’s horror movie. A deer staggers across a lawn, with unseeing eyes and a drunken gait. Or maybe it is standing in a stream, drinking and drinking until it urinates but still will not stop, as if compelled to keep taking in water. Or it stands frozen in front of a house, staring, unable to fathom how to turn and go around its walls.
Basically: zombies, but make them deer.
Now imagine that before this final episode, the deer has seemed completely normal for more than a year, even though it is infected with the disease that will ultimately spell its doom.
The scenario isn’t hypothetical, although in Virginia it still remains fairly rare. For just over a decade, chronic wasting disease has been slowly penetrating white-tailed deer populations in the state’s northwestern counties, worrying wildlife officials who know the disease has no cure but hope to contain it as much as possible.
“There is not a known magic bullet that you can put into play and eradicate this disease or really significantly decrease transmission or spread,” said Megan Kirchgessner, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ wildlife veterinarian.
Since the first case of CWD was detected in Frederick County in 2009, state officials have recorded 108 positive cases in nine counties stretching as far south as Culpeper and from Shenandoah east to Loudoun. There likely have been more: because the symptoms of chronic wasting disease don’t appear until the final weeks of its progress, it’s difficult for researchers to identify possible carriers.
“Visibly a lot of these deer, they could look completely fine and still test positive,” said Ali Woodfolk of Hidden Pines Meat Processing in Madison. “Most hunters aren’t going to pull a deer out of the woods that looks bad.”
Hidden Pines is one of more than a dozen businesses and community groups that have been working with state wildlife officials in parts of Virginia where CWD has been detected to track its spread. In addition to conducting some sampling of carcasses, the processor collects and transfers deer heads to the wildlife department for testing. Last year, the Department of Wildlife Resources was able to collect 257 deer heads from voluntary dropoff sites throughout the CWD management areas, many of them just a refrigerator tucked at the rear of a country store.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.