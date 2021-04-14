Richmond Public Schools will forego spring sports

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will not participate in spring sports for the 2020-2021 school year, a school system spokesperson told NBC12 on Tuesday night, meaning that the schools will not play any sports for the duration of the school calendar.
Tim Pearrell of the Richmond Times-Dispatch was the first to report the decision by Richmond Public Schools.
VHSL guidelines allowed spring sports teams to begin practicing on Monday. Competitions are permitted to start on April 26 with state championships scheduled for June 26.
RPS was the first area school system to pull the plug on winter sports, the first high school athletic activities since the pandemic shut down the spring season in 2020. It would be the only school district to forego the postponed fall season, which included high school football.
The VHSL has said that it is currently planning for a regular sports calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
