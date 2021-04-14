Richmond Fire Dept. reminds drivers to move over after truck hit on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is reminding drivers to move over or slow down when they see flashing lights after one of RFD’s trucks was hit on Wednesday morning.
Crews were called around 10:12 a.m. for a vehicle fire on Interstate 95 south between Maury Street and Bells Road.
Engine 5 was first on scene and started to put the fire out. Truck 2, with one fire captain and three firefighters, was held to help block - which means they activated their lights and angled the truck to block Engine 5.
RFD said that while Truck 2 was doing this, a vehicle crashed into it and then hit another vehicle in the next lane.
“Thankfully, none of our firefighters were injured. A Richmond Ambulance Authority crew then arrived on scene and examined the driver of the striking vehicle. Virginia State Police has charged that driver with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle,” RFD said.
Officials said Truck 2 received significant damage to the front axle assembly, so the crew used a reserve vehicle for the rest of the day.
“Responding to calls like this are some of the most dangerous situations we encounter. Our firefighters have families they want to get home to. So please, help them do that by moving over,” RFD said.
