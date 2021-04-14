Police investigating 2 pharmacy robberies in Chesterfield

Police investigating 2 pharmacy robberies in Chesterfield
Chesterfield police are investigating after a CVS along Midlothian Turnpike was robbed on Tuesday. (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 13, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 11:00 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after two pharmacies were robbed on Tuesday.

Police were called to the CVS pharmacy in the 13100 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 4:45 p.m.

Officials said a man went into the CVS, demanded prescription medication and indicated he had a firearm.

After getting the medication, the man left in a dark-colored sedan.

Police were then called to Walgreens along Buford Road just after 10:30 p.m.

Officials said the suspect demanded prescription medication and indicated he had a firearm during this incident, as well.

Police were then called to Walgreens along Buford Road just after 10:30 p.m.
Police were then called to Walgreens along Buford Road just after 10:30 p.m. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

In both robberies, the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue mask, black shorts, a black baseball cap, glasses and shoes and socks that had neon green on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.