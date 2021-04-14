Police investigating 2 pharmacy robberies in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after two pharmacies were robbed on Tuesday.
Police were called to the CVS pharmacy in the 13100 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 4:45 p.m.
Officials said a man went into the CVS, demanded prescription medication and indicated he had a firearm.
After getting the medication, the man left in a dark-colored sedan.
Police were then called to Walgreens along Buford Road just after 10:30 p.m.
Officials said the suspect demanded prescription medication and indicated he had a firearm during this incident, as well.
In both robberies, the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue mask, black shorts, a black baseball cap, glasses and shoes and socks that had neon green on them.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
