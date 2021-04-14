News to Know for April 14: J&J vaccines paused; CDC investigating death; Scattered showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Increasing clouds through the day. A scattered shower possible during the early afternoon but the rain chance ramps up around 6 pm in Richmond and continues through the overnight.
A few strong storms will be possible with wind and hail, especially south of I-64. Highs in the low 70s, mid 70s southern VA.
The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were looking into unusual clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.
The acting FDA commissioner expected the pause to last only a matter of days.
But the decision triggered swift action in Europe and elsewhere as the drugmaker, regulators and providers moved to halt the use of the J&J vaccine, at least for now.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is looking into a Virginia woman’s death as part of its investigation into possible adverse side effects from the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the state’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, the woman’s death happened in March and was reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
The report said the woman was vaccinated on March 6, and one week later, she developed a gradually worsening headache.
A CAT scan showed that her brain was hemorrhaging and she was intubated for worsening mental status, the website said. She developed brain herniation, and brain death was pronounced on March 18, 2021.
As the usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused, doctors say the risk of complications is low for most people but advise paying attention to changes in your body if you received the vaccine within the last three weeks.
“If you’ve had the vaccine more than a month ago, your risk is incredibly low,” explained NBC News Senior Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres. “If you’ve had it in the last three weeks, be aware of changes in your body, especially if you develop a headache, shortness of breath and pain in your legs or abdomen, contact your doctor.”
Anyone who received the vaccine and develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should call their doctor or 911 if it is an emergency.
- New Kent County announced that people scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic this week will now receive a two-dose vaccine. The county says if you had an appointment to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will be contacted about the change. Four hundred doses of the vaccine were to be given to the county through the Chickahominy Health District for the April 16 clinic at New Kent High School. Instead, the Moderna vaccine will be given from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the high school.
- Dinwiddie County will be hosting two upcoming vaccine events. The Moderna vaccine clinic will be held on April 15. On April 21, the county will hold a vaccine clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine. Both vaccine events will be held at the Eastside Community Enhancement Center located at 7301 Boydton Plank Road.
- The vaccine clinic located at the Arthur Ashe Center is set to close after April 30. The county is continuing to see a decline in available doses arriving at the local health district as more vaccines are going to retail pharmacies. No clinic will be held this weekend due to the NASCAR races.
The Hanover County NAACP said it will be holding a press conference next week to announce a legal appeal of a recently issued permit to build a Wegmans Distribution Center in the Brown Grove Community.
The Hanover County NAACP says the concerns of community members are not being heard regarding the matter.
Letters and appeals were sent over the past year to DEQ, the Army Corps of Engineers and the State Water Control Board, the organization said.
The Hanover County NAACP will hold a press conference on April 23 at 5 p.m. at the Brown Grove Baptist Church to discuss the legal appeal.
The Henrico Board of Supervisors approved a rate increase for water and sewer.
Starting July 1, the average customer will pay $6.10 more per two-month billing cycle.
Officials said the increase is to keep up with service and maintenance needs.
