Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s ‘A Million Blooms’ in full swing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sometimes you just have to stop and smell the roses and while you’re at it, the tulips.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s “A Million Blooms” event is in full swing right now. A parade of blooms has unfurled as the weather warms: daffodils, tulips, peonies, roses and many more.
Events throughout the season include Mother’s Day Weekend, Spring Plant Fest and more. Advance online tickets are required.
Here is a bloom chart based on prior years, but be aware weather does impact blooming times:
- March: Cherries, daffodils, tulips
- April: Daffodils, tulips, bluebells
- May: Peonies, azaleas, pitcher plants
- June: Lotuses, roses
- Conservatory: Orchids, tropicals, cacti
Here is a list of events happening this season at Lewis Ginter:
Mother’s Day Weekend | May 8-9
- A weekend with many opportunities to honor and spend time with mom. Enjoy shopping and dining too!
Spring Plant Fest (plant sale) | April 30 – May 1 | Friday 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- The Garden’s plant sales are among the best in the region with more top vendors selling plants ranging from well-known favorites to rare exotics.
Wednesdays Alfresco | Wednesday nights | May 12 - Aug. 25
- Extended hours until 9 p.m. and opportunities to purchase food to eat outside in the Garden.
Flowers After 5 | Thursday nights | June 3 - Sept. 23
- Extended hours until 9 p.m.; live music, food available for purchase; dogs allowed on second and fourth Thursday nights of each month.
