Henrico County launches doula fund

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have launched a doula fund to help the Black community in Henrico access doula care.
“We are excited about this project, we know that there is nothing out there that says having a doula is bad for you. All the evidence says it will improve your experience, improve your outcome,” explained Whitney Tidwell, Maternal Child Health Nurse Coordinator with the Richmond City Health Department. “[There are] decreased rates of preterm birth, less intervention, like the use of forceps, decreased c-section rate.”
“A community-based doula is a trained labor support person who comes from the same culture and background as the person giving birth,” VDH explained in a statement. “As trusted community members, community-based doulas perform home visits, help connect persons giving birth to local social services, and provide a holistic approach focusing on prenatal and postnatal health.
Tidwell says grant funding is helping provide free doula services to 133 people in Henrico. The doula program is made possible by the Greater Richmond Regional Maternal Child Health Taskforce, which is composed of public health, birthing, parenting, and equity experts. The program was launched in March and is funded through a grant sponsored by the Henrico County Office of Emergency Management.
The Doula Fund in Henrico is giving eligible people in the Black community, free access to local community-based Doula organizations, Birth in Color RVA or Urban Baby Beginnings. The fund will allow for eight prenatal/postpartum visits with each client.
“If you have someone that looks like you and you feel supported during your birth, you have a greater outcome for a healthy birth for mom and baby,” said Kenda Sutton El, Executive Director of Birth in Color RVA.
Sutton El has helped dozens of families, and also serves as a doula trainer. She says the work has continued to take place to offer free services to the community.
“If you look at the numbers, Black women are dying three times more than other ethnicities,” said Sutton El. “We are intentional about addressing health disparities for Black people. Doulas can help improve the maternal health experience and address health disparities by reducing the impacts of racism and racial bias on pregnant and postpartum people.”
During the week of April 11-17, Birth in Color RVA is honoring Black Maternal Health Week, they held a community baby shower in the Richmond area Sunday, providing 100 families with care packages and essentials.
“[Our services] will help to eliminate traumatic experiences. If you have questions, we tell our clients, no question is stupid, we make sure they are supported and have great measurable outcomes,” she said.
To apply for the Doula Program, you can:
- Complete the screening and start the intake process through this link.
- Contact one of our partnered doula organizations for more information and assistance. Just call or email and mention Richmond/Henrico Health Department’s Free Doula Program— Learn more about Urban Baby Beginnings and Birth in Color RVA.
