Goochland County Vaccine Clinic to accept vaccine walk-ins for people ages 18+

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On top of people with scheduled appointments, Goochland County’s Vaccine Clinic will accept up to 100 walk-ins during a vaccine event.
The Goochland County Vaccination Clinic will be located at the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex at 2748 Dogtown Road. It’s running from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 with scheduled appointments.
They will also accept up to 100 walk-ins who are over the age of 18 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
There will be no specific time for 65+ walk-ins moving forward.
Walk-ins are only for people receiving their first dose of the vaccine.
