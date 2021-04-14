Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for late-day and evening storm threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re watching the chance for downpours and potentially a few strong storms late this afternoon into the evening.
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Increasing clouds through the day. A scattered shower possible during the early afternoon but the rain chance ramps up around 6pm in Richmond and continues through the overnight. A few strong storms will be possible with wind and hail, especially south of I-64. Highs in the low 70s, mid 70s southern VA. (Rain Chance: 90%)
THURSDAY: Few lingering early showers likely then turning partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A shower or two possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
