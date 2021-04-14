Dinwiddie County hosting Moderna, Pfizer vaccine clinics

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie County will be hosting two upcoming vaccine clinics, which will offer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. This was originally scheduled as a Johnson & Johnson vaccine event; however, the one-dose vaccine will not be administered due to a CDC and FDA pause notice.
The Moderna vaccine clinic will be held on April 15. On April 21, the county will hold a vaccine clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Both vaccine events will be held at the Eastside Community Enhancement Center located at 7301 Boydton Plank Road.
Anyone who has already scheduled appointments for either clinic should receive an email from the Virginia Department of Health, notifying them of the change in vaccine manufacturer.
To cancel any appointments that were previously scheduled, call the Dinwiddie County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 804-469-1050.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.