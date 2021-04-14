Crater Health District vaccine clinics to move forward with Pfizer, Moderna

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District vaccine clinics will continue as scheduled with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
CHD was scheduled to administer about 3,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week before the pause in usage.
No events with the CHD have been canceled as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be used instead.
The mobile unit clinics are postponed until further notice as health officials planned to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for this.
Plans and schedules for those clinics are under review.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.