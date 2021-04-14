Chesterfield youth group launches social media mental health awareness campaign

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Youth Citizens Board (YCB) will be partnering with the Chesterfield County Prevention Services to launch a youth-centric social media mental health campaign called, ‘Mental Health Is A Puzzle, But We Have The Missing Piece”.
The campaign will focus on the following mental health topics that affect middle and high school students in Chesterfield County:
- Signs of depression
- Dealing with stress
- Self-care
- Suicide awareness and prevention
Tips and advice for parents will also be offered to notice signs of stress and depression in their children.
The campaign will start from April 13 and will run through May 7.
For more information, visit the Chesterfield County Prevention Services Facebook page, and the Youth Services Instagram page.
