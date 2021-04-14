Be aware of scams associated with vaccine passports

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), scams will likely accompany vaccine passports, and they are ‘taking advantage of the confusion and anxiety surrounding the new changes’.
A vaccine passport app is being created by a group of companies that could be used for travel and attending large events. Some passports are already being used in certain places.
Here are a few things to watch out for to avoid scams:
- Email, calls, text messages that claim the government is requiring such a passport are likely scams. The U.S. government has no plans to create a national vaccine passport.
- Check with the company directly before flying or attending an event. You may need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccines completed to attend an event or board a flight, especially since policies are frequently changing.
- Do not buy fraudulent (such as black market) vaccine cards. Misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated means you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19.
- If you receive an invitation do download a vaccine passport, do research before entering personal information. Double-check any information against official news sources and company websites.
- Never offer your Medicare or Medicaid ID number, Social Security number, health plan information, or banking information to anyone you don’t know or trust.
- Do not put your vaccine card on social media.
- Double-check the URL. Scammers tend to buy official-looking URL domains to use. Make sure the link destination is really what it claims to be.
For more information on scams, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.