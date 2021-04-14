Be aware of scams associated with vaccine passports

Be aware of scams associated with vaccine passports
A vaccine passport app is being created by a group of companies that could be used for travel and attending large events. Some passports are already being used in certain places. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 3:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), scams will likely accompany vaccine passports, and they are ‘taking advantage of the confusion and anxiety surrounding the new changes’.

Here are a few things to watch out for to avoid scams:

  • Email, calls, text messages that claim the government is requiring such a passport are likely scams. The U.S. government has no plans to create a national vaccine passport.
  • Check with the company directly before flying or attending an event. You may need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccines completed to attend an event or board a flight, especially since policies are frequently changing.
  • Do not buy fraudulent (such as black market) vaccine cards. Misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated means you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19.
  • If you receive an invitation do download a vaccine passport, do research before entering personal information. Double-check any information against official news sources and company websites.
  • Never offer your Medicare or Medicaid ID number, Social Security number, health plan information, or banking information to anyone you don’t know or trust.
  • Do not put your vaccine card on social media.
  • Double-check the URL. Scammers tend to buy official-looking URL domains to use. Make sure the link destination is really what it claims to be.

For more information on scams, click here.

